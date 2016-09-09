Judge sentences 2014 Biomat USA stabber to 330 months in prison

KENNEWICK, WA - Years after a man stabbed another man at the Biomat USA plasma donation center in Kennewick, convicted killer Matthew De Vore is sentenced in a Benton County courtroom. Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller called it a "powerful sentencing hearing." The courtroom watched the actual murder.



A judge sentenced De Vore to the prosecution's recommendation of 330 months (27.5 years) because of the crime's impact on others. Prosecutors call it an aggravating circumstance. 330 months is well over the maximum range of 220.