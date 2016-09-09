Van driver dies following rollover after collision with semi

BENTON COUNTY, WA - At about 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, Benton County Deputies were dispatched to a report of a minivan vs. semi collision in the area of W. Sellards Rd and Tyacke Rd.

The reporting party was the driver of the semi-truck and advised dispatch that the van had rolled down a steep embankment and came to rest on its side. At about 2:49 p.m., Chief 151 arrived at the location and advised dispatch that the minivan had only one occupant and that the driver of the van appeared to be deceased.

Benton County Deputies arrived at the scene at about 2:54 p.m. The initial investigation shows that the minivan was driven by a 52-year-old male out of Yakima.

The van was traveling westbound on Sellards Road when it crossed the centerline, striking the semi-truck which was traveling eastbound. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as 62-year-old Brian Ness of British Columbia.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office does not believe alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in this accident. The Benton County Coroner’s Office has possession of the deceased's body and will be working to make notifications.