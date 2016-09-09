Mid-Columbia & Yakima Valley High School Football Scores - 9/09/ - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mid-Columbia & Yakima Valley High School Football Scores - 9/09/16

Posted: Updated:

  • Prep SportsHigh SchoolMore>>

  • Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this awardMakenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

  • National Signing Day 2017

    National Signing Day 2017

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

  • Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>
    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>

Chiawana 42, West Valley 20

Davis 20, Pasco 2

Walla Walla 39, Eastmont 7

Richland 40, Wenatchee 12

Sunnyside 35, Southridge 13

Hanford 42, Moses Lake 29

Kamiakin 42, Lewis & Clark 0

Othello 55, East Valley 21

Prosser 62, Toppenish 28

Ellensburg 62, Grandview 0

Connell 41, Chelan 12

Mabton 27, Warden 22

La Salle 37, Kiona-Benton 14

Royal 40, Zillah 7

Columbia-Burbank 41, Dayton-Waitsburg 45

Cle Elum-Roslyn 50, Wahluke 37

Goldendale 48, College Place 12

Naches Valley 25, River View 0

Touchet 44, Inchelium 22

Tri-Cities Prep 50, Lyle-Wishram 14

Lewiston 38, Hermiston 13

Umatilla 20, Pilot Rock 0

Stanfield 43, Cascade (Leavenworth) 20

Rex Putnam 49, Pendleton 21

Jackson 28, Eisenhower 23

Selah 48, Ephrata 0

Kittitas 36, Highland 0

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures