Free festival for families in downtown Yakima on Saturday

YAKIMA, WA - If you're looking for something to do with your kids this weekend, how about a free festival in downtown Yakima?

The Playdate Fall Fest features live entertainment, a bouncy house, straw maze, pumpkin decorating, food trucks, and much more.

Kids can learn about the ancient history of our area in the Wenas Mammoth Truck, and parents can check out ways to keep their children healthy.

Playdate Fall Fest is on Saturday, September 10th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the same location in Yakima where the farmer's market is held; on 3rd Street and Yakima Avenue.

