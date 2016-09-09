Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition asking for blanket and jacket d - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition asking for blanket and jacket donations

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - If you have a blanket or a jacket lying around that you're no longer using, why not donate it to someone in need.

The Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition needs your help collecting these items to help our homeless veterans.

The drive is being put on by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition, and they're asking people to donate either new or gently used blankets or jackets to help homeless veterans during the fall and winter.

The Coalition states that in Yakima County, there are near 16,000 veterans, many of which are in need.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that a little more than 57,000 veterans are homeless on any given night.

The reason? David Brown with the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition says it varies.

"Cost of housing in Yakima is very high," said Brown. "Sometimes veterans may have issues that they're working through, could be PTSD and so forth, and employment."

The Coalition will be having their 17th Annual Stand Down Veterans Benefits Fair on October 22nd in Yakima, that will tie in with the drive.

The fair will not only be for homeless vets but all vets and their families. Brown says there will be at least 70 free services available to veterans.      

If anyone is interested in donating to the drive, they can arrange for a pick-up by calling Dave Purcell at (509) 307-1889.

The deadline for donations is September 30th.

