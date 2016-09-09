Two Tri-Cities residents in court on felony charges

KENNEWICK,WA.-- On August 26th, an unnamed person told police they were worried that, fifty-seven year-old Dominick Furino had a hit list, and that they were on it. On September 2nd, police found Furino and brought him to Benton County Jail for his alleged threats to kill.

Friday, in Benton County Court, he told Judge Ekstrom that he was pleading 'not-guilty' to the charge of felony harassment.

He'll be back in court on October 5th, and his bail was set at $7,500.

The man who led officers on a goose-chase all over the Tri-Cities also made an appearance at the Benton Country Courthouse on Friday afternoon.

Tanner Mathews is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, and a hit and run. His bail was set at $30,000, and he'll be back in court on September 28th.

During an alleged crime spree the week before, Mathews stole a truck , crashed that truck, then ran from the scene. We found out today that Mathews already had a warrant out for his arrest when the alleged incidents happened.

Thanks to the confessions of two of the three passengers who were in the truck when Mathews crashed it, officers were able to find him not long after he fled.

Mathews is pleading 'not-guilty' to his charges.

