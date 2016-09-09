Kennewick police warn drivers about the increase in car theft

KENNEWICK, WA - Police continue to see an increase in stolen vehicles in our area, and they want warn everyone.

For the past 30 days, Kennewick Police have responded to 34 different reports of car thefts, and in the last 3 months they have taken a total of 75 reports. According to Sargent Randy Maynard, these types of cases can be challenging to solve.

"The car disappears and sometimes it will end up parted out, and the parts sold and the rest scrapped," said Maynard. "It's a very challenging type of investigation."

But what can you do to help protect yourself from being a victim of car theft?

"You secure your car all the time. If you're at home or at work, wherever, you may be just simply locking the doors and rolling the windows up will help deter thefts. Both thefts from the vehicle and thefts of the car itself," Maynard.

We contacted a local insurance agency to see what types of coverages exist if your car gets stolen.

Bobby Barrow works at Harvey Insurance Agency and said the company offers coverage for stolen vehicles, under full-coverage or comp-and-collision.

"Sometimes they find it and sometimes they don't. And if they don't find it, then the insurance company gives you the actual cash value at the time of loss for the car."