Tri-Cities residents look back on 9/11

KENNEWICK, WA.-- If you were old enough to realize what was happening, you can probably remember exactly where you were when you found out about \the 9/11 attacks.

Jose Rios was in Kosovo, deployed as a member of the United States Army. His memories of that day are vivid: being hungry, and going to grab a sandwich while on a break, then slowly realizing among the whispers around him that something was wrong.

From there, it was another tour in Afghanistan, and two in Iraq.

Now, as a father of two children who were born years after the tragedy, and, like many parents, he'll have to explain to them the meaning behind this day of remembrance.

Sunday, Rios, brought his family to the memorial at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick to pay his respects to those who lost their lives. As he told KNDU, he's extremely proud of his country, and even more proud to be a part of its history.