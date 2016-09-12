How to improve Richland between now and 2037 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

RICHLAND, WA - Do you have ideas on how to improve the city of Richland between now and 20-37? If you do, the city wants to hear from you.

 They have put together a comprehensive plan survey so they can see what is important to you.

 You can take the survey by clicking here, the survey will be available until October 9th.

