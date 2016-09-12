Homeless camps to close by November - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YAKIMA, WA - A homeless camp across from a police department must close by Nov. 15.

 City officials have noted an increased population, more young people, and issues with intoxication at the camp.

 The Yakima County Conference of Governments is taking steps toward opening winter shelters before the camp is closed.

 Caruso said a garbage truck will soon remove trash and other items that have accumulated.

 The city is imposing rules at the camp ahead of the Nov. 15 closure.

