Fire causes level two evacuations

UPDATE - Washington State Department of Natural Resources is saying that the Rock Creek fire has now burned 904 acres and is 10% contained.

 Level one and two evacuations remain in place.

NACHES, WA - Firefighters are working to contain a fire burning just west of Naches. Crews are working in the area of Highway 410 near Rock Creek.

 As of 5 o'clock this morning the fire is only 10% contained. 

 Since the fire started, Saturday night, flames have charred over 800 acres of land, just miles away from Naches, prompting a level two fire advisory, and residents in the area should be prepared for possible evacuations.

 Smoke can be seen all the way from Ellensburg....the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources along with other assisting agencies are working together to contain the fire.

 Crews say no new spot fires have popped up, and operations were normal overnight.

