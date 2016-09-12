27-year-old Irrigon man dies from gunshot wound in Boardman

UPDATE 09/13/16 - Boardman police arrested a person of interest Monday evening in connection with the shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

An unnamed juvenile, 17, was detained about 20 hours after police say he shot Evencio Salas Birrueta in the trailer park at about 9:00 p.m.

Officers say Salas was shot in the shoulder area of the arm, and later passed away from his injury.

The unnamed juvenile turned himself into Law Enforcement custody in Cowlitz County Washington, where he was preliminarily charged with murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The case remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

BOARDMAN, OR - The Morrow and Umatilla Major Crime Team is investigating a shooting that happened around 9 o'clock last Sunday night.

Police were called to the 600 block of Wilson Road Trailer Park on a report of a male with gunshot wound.



When police arrived they found 27-year-old Evencio Salas Birrueta of Irrigon with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but Birrueta succumbed to his wound and died at the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and analyzing the crime scene, the Morrow and Umatilla Major Crime Team is attempting to find a juvenile person of interest in the case. Police don't think there is a danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the Boardman Police Department at (541) 481-6071.