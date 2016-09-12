Community review of new Wapato elementary school plans to be hel - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Community review of new Wapato elementary school plans to be held on September 14

Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
WAPATO, WA - In the Spring of 2016, Wapato Public Schools received a $13.7 million State K-3 Class Size Reduction Grant. It is being used to build a fourth elementary school to serve the Wapato community, but as part of the planning process, Wapato Public Schools needs the community’s input.

On September 14th, the District is giving community members the opportunity to review and comment on conceptual plans for the new school. Those who attend will also be able to ask questions of District administrators and the architects working on the project.

The meeting is coming up on Wednesday, September 14th, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. It is being held in the Wapato Middle School Cafeteria. The Middle School is located at 1309 Kateri Lane.

The District not only values the community’s review, it is a critical part of developing quality facilities that will serve the families of Wapato for years to come.

