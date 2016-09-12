Monthly Town Hall meeting at Safe Haven Community Center

TOPPENISH, WA - Safe Haven Community Center in Toppenish is preparing for its fall series of Town Hall meetings.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20. Local Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) professionals will discuss “Strategies to Manage Memory Loss.”

The session is free and open to the public, at 410 Washington Avenue in Toppenish. There will be door prizes and light refreshments served at the 6 p.m. event.

During the September Town Hall, Dr. Phillip Hawley and Dr. Victoria Fox-Behrle from YVFWC’s Toppenish Medical Dental Clinic will provide simple behavior strategies to keep the mind strong, and provide many behavioral strategies to preserve and strengthen the mind.

Dr. Phillip Hawley is a clinical psychologist who has worked in primary care psychology for the past four years. He is currently working as the lead Behavioral Health Consultant (BHC) for the state of Washington through Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and is primarily located at the Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic in Toppenish, WA.

Dr. Fox-Behrle is an internist (specialist in adult medicine) and pediatrician at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Yakima. She cares for patients throughout many different stages of life with a wide variety of healthcare needs. Dr. Fox-Behrle focuses on improvements in lifestyle to manage health as well as the impact of mental health on physical health.