Child abduction in Sunnyside prevented by girl yelling "rape"

SUNNYSIDE, WA - On Saturday, September 10th at about 11:30 p.m. Sunnyside officers responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Parkland Homes.

Two female juveniles and one male juvenile (ages 14-15 years) were coming from the St. Joseph Parish carnival and walking to a residence in the area of Parkland Homes when they stopped to rest and were sitting on the curb. A black Honda with black rims, tinted windows, and blacked out emblems passed them with no headlights on, then turned around and drove past them again stopping just down the street from them.

The juvenile male had noticed that the trunk on the Honda was not secured and alerted the driver. The suspect/driver did not acknowledge the boy. The suspect got out of the vehicle and approached the girls, grabbing one of them and telling her she was going with him. A struggle began, and when the second girl tried to help her friend, the suspect struck her. He climbed on top of the first girl and tried covering her mouth.

The second victim regained her senses after being struck and began yelling “RAPE!” to alert citizens in the area and get help. The suspect then fled, returning to his vehicle and leaving the area.

The case is still under investigation and there are currently no additional details for release.

SUSPECT INFORMATION:

White male, with a reddish mustache and clear complexion; green to hazel eyes in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He is reported to be 5-5 to 5-8 in height with a slender build. Suspect was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with the hood up, black or dark colored pants and black gloves.

VEHICLE INFORMATION:

Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a 2000’s Honda, unknown model, black in color with black rims, tinted windows, blacked out emblems, a rear spoiler and possibly aftermarket tail lights.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.

The Sunnyside Police Department also asks that parents talk with children about the importance of walking in groups, avoid the use of headphones or cell phones while walking to remain alert to their surroundings and if concerned regarding something suspicious to contact the police immediately. The fact that the teens were walking together in a group helped, and the quick thinking of yelling “rape” scared off the suspect before the situation turned for the worse.