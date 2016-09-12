Yakima's Utility Services Division welcomes new management and b - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima's Utility Services Division welcomes new management and billing system

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima’s Utility Services Division has implemented a new management and billing system that makes it easier and more convenient for customers to request services, change services, cancel services, pay bills, and manage their accounts.

Through the City’s Utility Services Division, customers sign up for and discontinue utility services (water, sewer, garbage), pay utility bills (water, sewer, garbage, stormwater, irrigation) and parking fines, and buy dog licenses, bus passes, and parking passes.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to improve the customer experience,” said Utility Services Manager James Dean.  “The new system provides our customers with more options for interacting with the Utility Services office and gives them better access to their accounts.  The new system really helps to streamline the whole process and make it more customer friendly,” said Dean.

The new system includes online features that allow customers to set up a recurring payment schedule, pay by phone or text, and view their account details to better manage usage.  Paperless billing and an automated phone messaging system that alerts customers of a bill that’s due are also part of the upgrade.  Additionally, the new system makes requesting, changing, or canceling services simple.

“Customers do need to be aware that their utility account numbers have been changed as part of the implementation of the new system,” said Dean.  “Changing account numbers may cause some short-term confusion, particularly for those customers who pay utility bills online using their own bank payment systems.  Those customers need to make sure they enter the new account number in their bank payment system,” said Dean.  “But we’re confident the long-term benefits will outweigh any short-term issues that may arise.”

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   