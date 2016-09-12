Man falls in a creek and breaks into a diner, is tracked by his wet footprints

ELLENSBURG, WA - A Kittitas man is facing drug charges after leaving a trail of footprints for authorities to track him.

On Monday, September 12th just before 5 a.m., a burglary alarm went off at the Red Horse Diner in Ellensburg.

Officers who responded to the call discovered that 23-year-old Johnny Gutierrez had managed to enter the closed diner, thinking it was open, when the alarm went off. This happened after Gutierrez had apparently fallen into a nearby creek.

Police followed his wet footprints from the diner to his car, where they found him.

Gutierrez admitted to smoking methamphetamine, and police found a baggy with crystal meth and two glass pipes in the car.

Officers booked Gutierrez into Kittitas County Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.