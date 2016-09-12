Structure fire in Toppenish results in the deaths of five dogs

TOPPENISH, WA - Firefighters are still investigating how a structure caught on fire and produced devastating results. It happened on the 1900 block of Larue Road in Toppenish.

The structure that caught fire was an out building.

The fire spread to trees and a pickup truck that sustained damage, but some of the most valuable possessions in the out building were five dogs, four of which were puppies.

A red flag warning is in effect today, but Kevin Frazier, Deputy Chief with Fire District #5, says the warning did not create any added challenges.

"The wind was blowing, but it was actually blowing more to the south, which actually kept it blowing from the house," said Frazier. "So that part actually helped us out, but obviously helped the fire spread, which caused more damage before we could get there."

Two engines, one tinder, and thirteen firefighters responded to the fire. Frazier estimates that $25,000 worth of damages were caused by the flame.

Although the cause is still under investigation, the homeowner believes a heating lamp used for chickens may have been the cause.