IRS phone scams are becoming more and more common

RICHLAND, WA - Richland police say an IRS phone scam has being going around for some time. Now, it's become so popular that even police officers are getting phone calls.

Scammers are calling saying they're from the IRS, and that the person they're calling owes money on their taxes.

According to Captain Mike Cobb, they are getting more complaints from people lately.

"Scams are on a significant increase as the year has progressed," Cobb said.

Police say the best thing you can do is to not answer the phone call or to block the number. But most importantly, do not give out any personal information and hang up immediately.

"They use a computer to falsify their caller I.D., so a lot of people get frustrated thinking that they've got their phone number....can't you go find the person? No, because they bounce it off of all kinds of internet sites. Usually they're originated from outside the U.S.," Cobb said.

Richland police wants to remind everyone that the IRS will never call you for anything. If they have something to say, you will receive a letter in the mail. But never a phone call.

So remember, if you get robotic messages asking for money, simply hang up.

Even Captain Cobb has received a couple of these IRS phone calls.

"I just hang up and delete it," he said.