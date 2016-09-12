New "supplement" Kratom will soon be classified as a Schedule One drug

KENNEWICK, WA - The D.E.A. is cracking down on a relatively new drug to the U.S. that will soon be listed alongside the likes of heroin and LSD.

Starting September 30th, Kratom will be listed as a Schedule One drug, making it illegal to possess. It will no longer be considered a supplement, which is a much more loosely defined category.

Medical experts are expressing deep concern over Kratom, saying the relatively new drug is very addictive, and has recently led to an increase in emergency room visits nationwide.

It's astonishingly easy to buy Kratom, as reporter Rex Carlin managed to purchase more than an ounce of it for ten dollars this morning.

It can come in powder or pill form, and as medical professionals learn more about it, they're finding out it can be quite addictive.

Kratom originated in southeast Asia, and it attracts people for various reasons, but a big draw is using it as an alternative to opioids, which are considered by the general public to be much more dangerous than Kratom.

But many medical professionals say Kratom can be extremely addictive, and so far in 2016 there have been eight death cases performed by the state toxicology lab where Kratom has been detected; however in all of these cases, other drugs were detected as well according to a Washington State Patrol forensic toxicologist.

Many people, however, strongly defend Kratom, citing health benefits for chronic pain issues,as well as anxiety and depression.

For now, it's still an easy drug to purchase for people with good and bad intentions.

Either Kratom manufacturers will have to change some of the ingredients to once again become legal, or it will no longer be available to the public as it was to our reporter this morning.