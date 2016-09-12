PFD to have presentation Monday night regarding rising EMS service costs

PASCO, WA - Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear will address the Pasco City Council Monday evening regarding the rising costs of EMS services, many of which department officials say are unavoidable.

PFD wants the city council to be fully aware of the rising costs of EMS services, and they say they want to take a proactive approach so there won't come a time when the costs blind-side the city or the fire department.

The fire department's presentation tonight will emphasize on varying aspects of EMS services, including call volume, which has increased every year since 2010.

Equipment costs, as well as uncontrolled costs such as the unpredictability of gas prices, are also key areas of emphasis.

"It's kind of a vicious circle, and sometimes people need to understand that as these costs go up, that we're going to have to look at how our service delivery is going to be affected by that," said PFD Battalion Chief Dave Hare.

Because of the increased numbers of calls, emergency equipment and vehicles have to get replaced more often than before, which increases costs even more as time goes on and creates that vicious cycle.