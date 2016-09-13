Woman killed by car backing out of driveway - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Woman killed by car backing out of driveway

WALLA WALLA, WA - An 84-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle as she walked on a sidewalk in Walla Walla.
 
 Joan Barbara Jennings was struck at Saturday morning by a Toyota SUV whose driver was backing out of a driveway.
 
 Paramedics transported Jennings to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
 
 Walla Walla police identified the Toyota driver as 21-year-old Christina Smith. No further details were immediately available.

