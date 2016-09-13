UPDATE- Tyson Foods evacuated due to fire in rendering area

UPDATE 12:30PM SEPT. 13TH-

WALLULA, WA - Public Relations Manager Caroline Ahn provided us with an update of the condition of the Tyson Food Plant this morning:

"There was a fire in part of our Pasco beef complex early Tuesday morning. The plant was not operating at the time and, thankfully, no one was hurt. We appreciate the quick response of local firefighters, who quickly put the fire out. The fire was limited to the by-product rendering area of the plant. Production was canceled on Tuesday to assess the situation.

"We are still assessing the situation at the plant. We are running our processing floor today, but not harvesting. We hope to resume full production as soon as possible."

---------------------------------

UPDATE 8:50AM SEPT. 13TH-

WALLULA, WA- Firefighters say a fire started at Tyson Foods in the rendering area of the facility around 4 a.m.

The extent of damage has not been evaluated yet but we know no one was injured. It is a confirmed three alarm blaze.

Firefighters have it under control but there has been a few flare ups, they will stay on scene for some time.

Night crews have been evacuated and production workers are asked to not come in today. The cause is still under investigation. Crews from Benton County, Richland, Kennewick, Walla Walla, Pasco and Franklin County responded.

---------------------------------

WALLULA, WA - Tyson Foods has suspended work for the day and is asking employees not to come in after a fire broke out just before four o'clock this morning.

The building has been evacuated and the company is hoping to have work resume Wednesday.

No other information is available at this time.