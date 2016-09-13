Fires burn thousands of acres and force people from their homes

KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA - Firefighters from all over the state are working to contain two fires burning near Sundale and Roosevelt along Old Highway 8.

The Old Lady Creek Fire started on Saturday and has burned over 3,000 acres.



The Chapman Creek Fire started yesterday afternoon and has spread west quickly. Residents in the area have been evacuated as the continues to threaten homes and farmland.

One home has been destroyed but so far no one has been hurt.

Klickitat County Emergency Management says that the Chapman creek fire might be a flare up from the Old Lady Creek Fire, but the cause of both are still under investigation.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees about 40 miles away, in Goldendale.