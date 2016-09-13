Kittitas County bans electronic vaping in public places - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kittitas County bans electronic vaping in public places

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - On August 18th the Kittitas County Board of Health and the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners adopted ordinances to ban electronic vaping devices in public places. 

 This will add vaping products, electronic nicotine device systems to the no smoking ordinance passed in 2009.

 Vaping is only allowed if the public place is a licensed vape retail outlets that doesn't allow minors and generates at least 51% of the business' income. 

 Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson says, "We want the increased regulation on these products to decrease the message that these products are "normal" or "safe" for our young people to be using."

 The Kittitas County Public Health Department will be telling local retailers and businesses about the new ordinance as well as providing signage and information about how to submit complaints for violations.  

 With the local ordinance, Kittitas County can enforce vaping in public places similar to smoking tobacco products in public places. 

