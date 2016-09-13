Walk, run or cycle to #finishcancerWW at the Gran Fondo Sep. 24

WALLA WALLA, WA - The twelfth annual Providence St. Mary Gran Fondo, the “Great Ride” sponsored by Alaska Airlines to benefit local people with cancer, will be Sept. 24.

The events begin in the morning at the Walla Walla Community College Dietrich Dome. Participants choose to walk, run or cycle and after their event, listen to music, purchase food from the WWCC Culinary Food Truck and welcome back Clint Froke as he crosses the finish line around 12pm after riding from the Canadian border in 24 hours to raise funds for people who have cancer.

The money raised from the event goes to the Cancer Special Needs Fund of Providence St. Mary Foundation. A cancer diagnosis can bankrupt a family. Imagine having cancer, and not enough money to buy the gas to drive to treatment. The fund seeks to bridge this gap. Patients in financial need can receive help with utilities, rent, gas, food and the many expenses that aren’t covered by insurance.

This year, people also can fundraise through www.everydayhero.com/us/gran-fondo, a website that helps participants rally support and pledges from friends and family near and far.

Gran Fondo events include:

5k Fun Run/Walk: The loop begins and ends at Walla Walla Community College with optional turnaround points at each mile. Check in at 10am and depart at 11am. Wear any and all the colors of cancer (the wilder, the better) to symbolize our purpose and celebrate survivors. The event is sponsored by Regency at the Park.

35-Mile Bicycle Ride: The route loops through farmlands, orchards and vineyards. Check in at 9am and depart at 9:30am.

62-Mile Bicycle Ride: A metric century through wine and wheat country. Check in at 7am and depart at 7:30am.

WWCC Food Truck: 11:30am to 2:30pm. Food will be available for purchase.

Welcome back and ribbon cutting for Clint Froke: 12pm (or whenever Clint crosses the finish line) as he rides from Canada to the Gran Fondo in a 24-hour period to raise money for the Cancer Special Needs Fund.

Registration

Cost to register is $25. Register early (before September 9) and save $5. Cancer survivors and kids 17 & under participate for free. The first 500 people to register will receive a special giveaway. Register or learn more at www.providence.org/granfondo.

Wine, food and music downtown

The Gran Fondo is followed by a separate event downtown, A Pairing on Main that also benefits the Cancer Special Needs Fund of Providence St. Mary Foundation. The event is sponsored by the Walla Walla Eye Center.

From 6 to 8 p.m., participants stroll through downtown Walla Walla as they taste wine from an array of tasting rooms, paired with food from some of Walla Walla’s finest restaurants and enjoy live music from Whiskey Creek. Tickets are $50 per person and only 150 are available online at providence.org/stmaryfoundation.