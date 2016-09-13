"Hawkman" David Douglas brings Seahawks spirit to Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, WA - Meet David, or as he likes to be known, Hawkman. Pictured with him, of course, is his Hawksmobile.

David Douglas says he and his family have always been huge Seahawks fans, but the persona began when he started volunteering at Seahawks games.

"So, I wanted to gear up," he says. "I love doing that kind of stuff. That's where it started!"

The rest is history. Hawkman is well known around the Ellensburg area. He even has his own Hawkman jersey and now leads rallies in town and on the Central Washington University campus.

"I'm very involved in the community in many different ways," Douglas explains. "This is just one way, and it's why I do this...because it brings the community together."

Hawkman isn't alone in his super-fandom. His mom, Gail, also drives her very own Seahawks Chevy, and creates and sells hand-crafted Seahawks items, including tissue holders, coasters, and blankets.

When Hawkman is off duty, he is working his day job as an ITAM lecturer and advisor at Central Washington, and he's sure to bring his high-spirited energy to work with him.

"People know that I'm a little different. I'm a little different on campus in my teaching style, and how I relate to students, and I just love enjoying life. This is just another little piece of David."

Be sure to stay on the lookout this football season for Hawkman and his Hawksmobile. He'll be making an appearance at Celebrity Server Night in Ellensburg to raise money for youth mentors.

This event will take place at Brooklyn's Pizzeria on University Way, September 27th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Local celebrities will serve customers pizza to raise funds for youth in Kittitas County participating in Mentor Programs.