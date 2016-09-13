"Hawkman" David Douglas brings Seahawks spirit to Ellensburg - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

"Hawkman" David Douglas brings Seahawks spirit to Ellensburg

Posted: Updated:

ELLENSBURG, WA - Meet Davidor as he likes to be known, Hawkman. Pictured with him, of course, is his Hawksmobile.

David Douglas says he and his family have always been huge Seahawks fans, but the persona began when he started volunteering at Seahawks games.

"So, I wanted to gear up," he says. "I love doing that kind of stuff. That's where it started!"

The rest is history. Hawkman is well known around the Ellensburg area. He even has his own Hawkman jersey and now leads rallies in town and on the Central Washington University campus.

"I'm very involved in the community in many different ways," Douglas explains. "This is just one way, and it's why I do this...because it brings the community together."

Hawkman isn't alone in his super-fandom. His mom, Gail, also drives her very own Seahawks Chevy, and creates and sells hand-crafted Seahawks items, including tissue holders, coasters, and blankets.

When Hawkman is off duty, he is working his day job as an ITAM lecturer and advisor at Central Washington, and he's sure to bring his high-spirited energy to work with him.

"People know that I'm a little different. I'm a little different on campus in my teaching style, and how I relate to students, and I just love enjoying life. This is just another little piece of David."

Be sure to stay on the lookout this football season for Hawkman and his Hawksmobile. He'll be making an appearance at Celebrity Server Night in Ellensburg to raise money for youth mentors.

This event will take place at Brooklyn's Pizzeria on University Way, September 27th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Local celebrities will serve customers pizza to raise funds for youth in Kittitas County participating in Mentor Programs.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   