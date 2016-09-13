Mission Support Alliance sending backhoes and generators to help with Louisiana floods

RICHLAND, WA - Mission Support Alliance (MSA), in conjunction with the Department of Energy, are sending two back hoes as well as seventeen generators down to Louisiana to help the victims of the Louisiana floods.

An estimated 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes, and 13 people died in mid to late August as a storm swept through the Baton Rouge area...a storm labeled as a once-in-a-thousand-years event.

Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the area, and he estimates that the affected areas reached a total of $15 billion in total damages.

John Horton, Property and Warehouse manager with MSA, says they are happy to help fellow Americans in need.

"We were able to locate some of the equipment they were looking for. We've had these requests in the past, in circumstances where there's been federal disasters, and we weren't able to help out," Horton said. "But this time we happened to have the equipment available, so we're happy to send it down."

Horton says the equipment will move into the hands of the state of Louisiana after the flood work is over, and it will be up to the state to decide what to do with all of it.