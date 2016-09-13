Bateman Island Causeway may be removed in favor of fish and water flow

RICHLAND, WA - The fate of the Bateman Island Causeway is back in discussion.

Bateman Island has made its name as a great place for Tri-Cities residents to fish, boat, or bird watch, but now It may no longer be so easily accessible.

"If the walkway doesn't exist, we won't be able to go out on the island easily anyway without a boat," said Tri-Cities native Scott Meyers.

The causeway is currently under discussion as to whether or not it may be removed to allow an increase in fish population as well as better water flow; however, some fishermen want the causeway to remain in place due to it being a premium fishing spot.

I don't think it's right. I think they ought to put it before a vote anyways, for the people and see what they think. This water way has been here forever," said Mike Dallas.

Tearing down the Bateman Island Causeway may not sound great to the people in the Tri-Cities, but from an ecological standpoint, some experts say it does.

"If you look at the data and you're a biologist, you'll think yeah, this is cool," said Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist Mike Ritter. "I mean, this is restoring a native salmon population."

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has two ultimate goals: to restore the salmon and steelhead population and to have a reliable source of water.

"Right now we have the data about the fish issues," said Ritter. "And that's what we're sharing."