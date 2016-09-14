Bookkeeper charged with embezzling from doctor's office

RICHLAND, WA - A bookkeeper has been charged with embezzling $745,000 over a four-year period from the Richland doctor's office where she worked.



42-year-old Jennifer Morris is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly using the stolen funds to purchase several trips, jewelry, purses and other personal items. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.



Dr. Robert Whitson says he discovered the alleged embezzlement at his family practice after conducting an internal investigation. He says Morris worked for him for 12 years.



Prosecutors have accused Morris of using her position of trust to steal from her employer on several occasions between January 2012 and February 2016.



Morris' lawyer John Jensen declined to comment Tuesday because he says he hasn't yet received any investigative reports.