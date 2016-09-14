Second taco event planned to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties

PASCO, WA - Remember the Pasco Taco Crawl? Now organizers have come up with another event: the Taco Sprint. The event will once again benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties.



Here is what you do: get a punch card and pick it up Saturday at Don Antonio's in downtown Pasco. That punch card will be good for six tacos around town and you will have from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. to finish them all. There will also be a beer, wine, and margarita garden at one of the stops. All proceeds, including drink sales, will go to the Boys and Girls Club.



Organizers have provided a disclaimer: "Taco Sprint does not actually involve sprinting, or running."



Buy Tickets Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pasco-taco-sprint-2016-tickets-27132125919?aff=efbevent