Chief Joseph Principal selected as planning administrator for new Health Sciences Academy

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School District is pleased to announce that Chief Joseph Middle School Principal Jon Lobdell has been selected to be the planning administrator for the District’s new Health Sciences Academy scheduled to open in August 2017.

The Health Sciences Academy is another example of innovative programming for RSD high school students who are interested in a career in the medical fields. The District is partnering with Columbia Basin College to provide coursework in a variety of medical-related positions such as radiology and nursing. Mr. Lobdell is the key administrator charged to work with the District, CBC, our high schools, students, parents, and the larger RSD community to design and implement the Health Sciences Academy.

Mr. Lobdell has been the Chief Joseph principal since 2003. Prior to that, Mr. Lobdell was an assistant principal at Hanford High School and a teacher in the North Franklin School District. Mr. Lobdell recently retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army National Guard and Reserves, most recently working for the Department of Homeland Security while concurrently as the CJMS principal. He holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree from Whitworth University in Spokane.

Mr. Lobdell will continue as the CJMS principal for the 2016-17 school year as the Health Sciences Academy is developed. At a later date, he will be released from his CJMS duties. As we get closer to that date, the District will work with the CJMS staff and stakeholders to select a new lead principal.