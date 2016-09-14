Little Free Library: providing literary entertainment to citizens at no cost

RICHLAND, WA - If the word "free" doesn't get your attention, then maybe a big case on the side of the road will.

"I've been wanting to do it here for a while, so about two or so months ago I built this one," said Nick Napoli, President of Confluent.

Two concrete blocks and a wooden post make up the Little Free Library, along with the dozens of donated books inside.

"There was some confusion; people didn't know what it was, but usually people walk up to it and cautiously look into it and say 'I don't know, can I take one, it says free, okay, I'll take one'," Napoli told reporter Mackenzie Maynard.

"It's pretty simple," Napoli explained. "You come up to the case that's full of books where you can either drop one off or pick one up. It has filled up about two to three times now and [has] been emptied."

In the past few months it's been in town, Napoli told us that some businesses are already asking him to build one for their parking lots as well.

"I was hoping that it would," admitted Napoli. "So now that I've seen the community come out and support, I want there to be more. I would like to see a couple dozen of these all throughout the Tri-Cities."

So if you're in need of a good book, you can find this Little Free Library right off of Williams Boulevard in front of Confluent.