Kennewick neighborhood finds out they have a four-legged bandit

KENNEWICK, WA- One neighborhood in Kennewick is facing a big dilemma, neighbors are finding some of their things are going missing and one of them thinks they know who the culprit is.

Neighbors living on West 16th Avenue have seen a rise in burglaries. MacArthur Thompson is one of the victims, "got done doing some replacement on the truck, went inside got a glass of ice water, came out and couldn't find my hand towel".

Sandra Vantine tells us, "about a month ago in one night she took two pairs of shoes and some socks off their porch". The suspect has four legs and a lot of fur.

Thompson says, "low and behold I was a victim of the cat bandit across the street". Sandra's cat, Dory, is the culprit. She watches and waits during the day and prowls at night. She brings the items back and Sandra drops them in an orange bucket. By now, her neighbors know to collect their belongings from the bucket when they go missing.

Sandra doesn't know how Dory gets into the backyards, "i don't know how shes getting in some of the neighbors yards so they should probably come check the bucket".