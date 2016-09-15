Kennewick Police looking for attempted armed robbery suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a teen girl who is suspected of trying to rob her ex-boyfriend.

Officers say it happened on the 1100 Blk. of N. Buchanan St. just before 9 p.m.

That's where 18-year-old Katelynn Vinson went in her ex-boyfriend's home and tried to steal from him.

Ronald Noble says Vinson had a gun and shot it multiple times, he disarmed her but she got away after that.

Police are looking for a gray sedan type car, they say that she also might have a cut on her forehead from the struggle.

If you know anything you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (509) 586-TIPS (8722).