Kennewick Police looking for attempted armed robbery suspect

Kennewick Police looking for attempted armed robbery suspect

Kennewick Police looking for attempted armed robbery suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a teen girl who is suspected of trying to rob her ex-boyfriend.

 Officers say it happened on the 1100 Blk. of N. Buchanan St. just before 9 p.m. 

 That's where 18-year-old Katelynn Vinson went in her ex-boyfriend's home and tried to steal from him.

 Ronald Noble says Vinson had a gun and shot it multiple times, he disarmed her but she got away after that.

 Police are looking for a gray sedan type car, they say that she also might have a cut on her forehead from the struggle.

 If you know anything you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (509) 586-TIPS (8722).

