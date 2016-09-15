YVC receives two grants to support STEM programs - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YVC receives two grants to support STEM programs

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
Connect

YAKIMA, WA – Yakima Valley College (YVC) has been awarded a pair of National Science Foundation grants to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs. YVC is committed to offering excellent undergraduate STEM instruction through outstanding resources and faculty, intended to prepare students to succeed in transfer or professional/technical education. 

First, a collaboration with Central Washington University (CWU) has been awarded $122,300 over the next three years to create a Sustainability for Our Lives, Values, Environment and Resources (SOLVER) bridging program between YVC and CWU. The grant is designed to increase the enrollment and retention rate of YVC STEM students. Specifically, YVC students will have increased access to undergraduate research and CWU faculty.

“The SOLVER program provides multiple opportunities for our students to work on research questions and interact with CWU faculty,” stated YVC Biology Instructor Dr. Matthew Loeser.

Second, YVC has been awarded a $447,776 grant over the next five years to create a New Scientist Training (NeST) program. The NeST program will stimulate performance of low-income and first-generation college students interested in earning a degree in a STEM field. The program, based at YVC, includes the following key elements: incentivized scholarships to be awarded for academic performance, undergraduate research opportunities, support for the STEM club, expanded tutoring and proactive advising.

The results of this program will shed light on important questions about financial aid practices that may propel our promising, but underrepresented students towards success in the sciences. 

“The NeST program is an exciting addition to the suite of student experiences we offer at YVC and one that will improve educational attainment for lower income families from across our valley,” stated Dean of Arts & Sciences Kerrie Cavaness.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   