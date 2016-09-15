Volunteers needed for graffiti cleanup in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - Volunteers are needed to assist in removing and painting over graffiti in Walla Walla. Volunteers will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18th, at Fire Station 1, 200 S. 12th Avenue. The cleanup will finish at noon.

Some areas need to be painted over, and some areas need to be cleaned and scrubbed. Volunteers can bring their own painting supplies or use supplies that will be provided.

The community graffiti cleanup is a collaboration with the Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla Area Crime Watch and Commitment to Community.

For further information, please call Crime Prevention Coordinator Vicki Ruley at 520-3735.