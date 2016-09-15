The Seahawks house in Othello; a 12th Man tourist attraction - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

The Seahawks house in Othello; a 12th Man tourist attraction

Posted: Updated:

OTHELLO, WA - Reporter Caitlin Medearis stopped by the Seahawks House in Othello, where the Ensz family definitely doesn't take their fandom lightly.

When Sharon Ensz moved to Othello after marrying her husband, Roger, she was told she'd have to be a Seahawks fan--because she was now in Seahawks territory.

After falling in love with the team, she decided: why not go all out, and decorate her house to show her admiration?

So Sharon started picking out decorations and paint colors.

"In a weekend, we had the whole house painted and transformed," says Roger.

Decorations include everything from collectible signs, hand-painted furniture made by Sharon herself, and even a Seahawks four-wheeler and customized pick-up truck.

Now, the house has become a popular tourist destination.

"Every week, someone's knocking on the door, 'Can we take pictures?'. Well, yeah! It's a public place, I guess."

Although Sharon and Roger enjoy the community's interest in their house, they say the project is really a way for them to always have something to work on together.

"We both talk about, if one of us was to die, or the other, would we keep on?" Roger explains. "And, I don't think so. I think it'd just die out then."

The Ensz family says their dream is to have some of the Seahawks players stop by to see their decked-out house, but for now, any fan is always welcome to come by and take a look.

