Smart phones could be tracking your every move

KENNEWICK, WA- Smart phone users you might want to double check your privacy settings because your phone might be tracking your every move.

Under your privacy settings, on Apple phones, if you select Location Services, System Services and Frequent Locations, you'll find your latest locations and the times you spent at each location.

The companies tell NBC News the information isn't public although it still makes some people nervous about hackers.

Some applications on your phone will ask for your location setting to be turned on while you're using them. Although all you have to do is switch it off to protect your privacy.