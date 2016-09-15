Sunnyside students learn more about new drone technology

SUNNYSIDE, WA - One of the first of its kind conferences in Washington is bringing agriculture and academics together: Sunnyside High School students learning about jobs using drones.

"I want to pursue a career in mechanical engineering, and part of mechanical engineering comes with a lot of sub-groups," said Margarita Romero. "I can go into aviation, or I can go into robotics, and there's different parts of mechanical engineering. Going to this conference, I can get a different aspect of what I can do to help my community and also pursue the career that I want."

There are plenty of reasons why Sunnyside students want to know more.

"We need it now more than ever," said Romero. "We need it to progress in our society. We need it to help inspire future kids. The kids that were sitting in there were actually interested in going to this event. We didn't force them, they filled out the papers and said, 'We want to go so we can find a future in this'."

The conference focused on two main things.

"We want to show some of the growers out there in the industry this is what this new technology can do," said Paul Applewhite, President of Applewhite Aero. "And also mainly awareness for students who want to get involved in an up and coming industry."

And what's the one thing many of those who attended the conference can agree on?

"This is an exploding industry," said Applewhite.