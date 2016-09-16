Mom arrested after toddler found wandering on highway - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick mother has been arrested after her 2-year-old was found wandering near a busy highway wearing nothing but a shirt.
 
 Calls came into authorities Thursday morning about a toddler girl walking around an intersection near U.S. 395.
 
 Some people stayed with the girl until police arrived.
 
 Police found the girl's 21-year-old mother at home and arrested her after she couldn't explain how the girl got out of the house on suspicion of failure to supervise a child.

