Mom arrested after toddler found wandering on highway

KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick mother has been arrested after her 2-year-old was found wandering near a busy highway wearing nothing but a shirt.



Calls came into authorities Thursday morning about a toddler girl walking around an intersection near U.S. 395.



Some people stayed with the girl until police arrived.



Police found the girl's 21-year-old mother at home and arrested her after she couldn't explain how the girl got out of the house on suspicion of failure to supervise a child.