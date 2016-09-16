ESD 105 receives grant to promote healthy lifestyles among students

YAKIMA, WA - Educational Service District 105 has received a $110,000 grant to promote healthy lifestyles and relationships among students.

One major program being funded by the grant is called the 'PAX Program,' which focuses on building peace in student communities and improving social and emotional skills for younger students.

Julia Krolikowski, Community Prevention Specialist for ESD 105 who is coordinating the coalition of the grant, says PAX will put emphasis on calling out students' positive behavior and implement in-class games to help kids encourage each other and work together.

"It's helping kids teach about gratitude," she says."It's helping teach kids how to compliment each other; it's helping to teach students how to find the good in their neighbor."

Another program receiving funding is called 'Strengthening Families,' a 6-week curriculum that helps parents improve their skills in building strong and open relationships with their kids.

An additional community coalition will focus on fostering healthy relationships and preventing substance abuse.

Krolikowski says these programs will have lasting affects on students throughout their entire education.

"It's going to translate into how they treat each other in middle school, and when they're in middle school, it's going to translate to how they're behaving and how they're building those relationships, and when they go off to high school, it's going to affect the choices that they have to make," she says.

The grant focuses on Davis High School and Washington Middle School, but also allows ESD 105 to partner with elementary and middle schools that feed into those schools--giving it room to serve multiple communities.

The PAX program also comes with 40 years of research showing its ability to decrease negative choices made by students in the long run.