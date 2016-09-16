Death penalty decision for Moneytree murderer postponed

YAKIMA, WA - The decision on whether or not Manuel Verduzco - the man charged with the murder of two Moneytree employees - could face the death penalty was postponed again.

The defense asked for more time and the judge granted it.

Joe Brusic, the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney who is on the case, agrees with the extension.

"The defense asked for more time to be able to provide materials from the investigation that they have undertaken," Brusic shared with reporter Gilbert Magallon. "And I agreed to a short brief continuance in order to provide them that additional time for them to give me something."

Once again, the judge asked the media to not tape Verduzco's face, therefore, the video provided here is from Verduzco's first court appearance.

Verduzco, a former Moneytree employee, is charged with the murders of Karina Morales-Rodriguez and Marta Martinez.

The two women were opening the Moneytree in the downtown area back in the month of March, when they were both shot and killed.

Although there have been delays in the case, Gabriel Piñon, Karina's husband, says he wants the prosecutor to make the right decision even if it takes more time.

"I think it is better to take the time that is necessary to make sure that everything is going to have a result that is going to positively affect the community and the families," said Piñon.

Even though it will take more time before a decision is made on the possible sentence, Piñon says he only wants one outcome for himself and his family.

"In my case I would like closure, I think I am ready for closure, our whole family is ready for closure," admitted Piñon. "We are just tired and we are ready to get some closure out of all of this."