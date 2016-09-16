SILVER ALERT: Joseph D. Dotson

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a missing man who was last seen at Hughes Road in Yakima.

Joseph D. Dotson is 81 years old, white, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be 6' 3", 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing jean overalls with a black and red checkered long sleeve flannel shirt.

He may be traveling in a 1999 Brown Ford F250, with the license plate WA #B15292X.

Dotson has Alzheimer's and severe dementia.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact 509-574-2500 immediately.