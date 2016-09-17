Mid Columbia and Yakima high school football scores 9/16/2016 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mid Columbia and Yakima high school football scores 9/16/2016

9/15: Southridge 27- Pasco 7

9/16: Chiawana 35, Kamiakin 13

Richland 40- Kennewick 0

Prosser 62- Quincy 0

Royal 56- Warden 6

Tri-Cities Prep 43- Irrigon 6

Camas 64- Davis 6

Ellensburg 69- Wapato 0

Connell 56- Kiona-Benton 0

Walla Walla 50- Hanford 

Coeur d'Alene 49- Moses Lake 28

Zillah 55- Highland 7

Hermiston 35- Mountain View 21

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 22- Touche 20

Liberty Christian 26- Mabton 20

Stanfield 41- Grant Union 20

Toppenish 55- Ephrata 18

Kittitas 26- White Swan 8

Summit 55- Pendleton 17

Dayton-Waitsburg 34- DeSales 18

Columbia (Burbank) 62- Wahluke 50

East Valley (Yakima) 15, Grandview 9

Naches 34- Cle Elum-Roslyn 7

Othello 20- Selah 13

LaSalle 55- Granger 18

