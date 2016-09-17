Flower pot catches fire and damages apartment

KENNEWICK,WA- Fire units from the Kennewick Fire Dept responded to a fire on the exterior of a second floor apartment at 720 N. Arthur early Saturday morning.

The fire involved a flower pot next to the front door and flames were tall enough to extend into the attic area. Fortunately, the family was awakened by an alert neighbor who called 911 and reported the fire. The family evacuated the apartment with no injuries reported.

The fire damaged the front door area and repairs will be required to the walls, electrical system and ceiling. The family is working with the apartment management to secure immediate housing until repairs can be made. The fire is under investigation and appears to have started for an unknown reason in or near a flower pot located on the front porch.



The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone that commercially purchased flower-pot soil is usually a paper product and will catch fire if used as an ashtray or located near open flame sources such as BBQ grills.