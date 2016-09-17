Police and fire crews investigating a possible explosion in New - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police and fire crews investigating a possible explosion in New York City

NEW YORK - Police now know they are looking for 28-year old Ahmad Rahami in connection with the series of blasts around New York and New Jersey.

 The FBI says Rahami is a U.S. citizen of Afghan descent and considered to be armed and dangerous.

NEW YORK (AP) - Officials say 25 are injured although none are life threatening. They say the explosion happened outside in a dumpster. 

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a possible explosion in New York City.
    
The Fire Department says the blast was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

    
City Councilman Corey Johnson, who represents the area, told cable news station New York 1 that FBI and federal Homeland Security officials were on the scene, in addition to New York City police.
    
Numerous emergency vehicles are in the area, which is a major thoroughfare with many restaurants.
    
The reports of a possible blast comes hours after a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, New Jersey, shortly before thousands of runners participated in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors.
 

