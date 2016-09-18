Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a car and stuck underneath

RICHLAND, WA- Richland police got a call around 7:30 Saturday night of a vehicle versus pedestrian.

When they got to the 1800 block of Bellerive Drive, the woman who was hit was stuck under the car. Fire and police crews worked together to get the woman out from underneath, they had to lift the car while paramedics worked on her.

Lieutenant Curtis Smith with Richland Police Department told us her injuries were catastrophic and she was sent to Kadlec to be treated. He adds, she was walking in the middle of the street without reflective clothing.

They continue to investigate the case for more details.