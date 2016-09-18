19-year-old Yakima man dies in motorcycle accident - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

19-year-old Yakima man dies in motorcycle accident

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima police tell us 19-year-old Rafael Martinez rear-ended another car Saturday evening with a passenger on his motorcycle.

19-year-old Rafael Martinez was riding his motorcycle with passenger Mackinzie Moody, 18, when he rear-ended the car in front of him, causing him to cross into oncoming traffic where the two were hit by another car going the opposite way.

It happened at the 5100 block of Tieton Drive. Martinez was taken to a nearby hospital and later died. His passenger is recovering from multiple broken bones but had no life threatening injuries.  

Officers don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved. 

