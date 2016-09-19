Tri-Cities residents learn about distracted driving

KENNEWICK, WA.-- One in four car accidents in the United States is caused by someone texting and driving. Saturday and Sunday, Tri-Cities drivers got a chance to see how much of an impact distracted driving can have when AT&T's "It Can Wait" campaign came to the Columbia Center Mall.

Residents were able to experience a virtual reality where, they were a driver who was texting on the road. The campaign's spokesman, Christopher Johnson, told us he was glad people can literally see the damage they can cause in just a split second of looking at their phones.

"That moment when somebody's on their phone," said Johnson, "It's more dangerous than drinking and driving. In that moment anything can happen.

While you legally must be 21 to drink, there's no age limit on cell phone use. As many drivers in the simulator found out, there can be some serious consequences to using your phone while you're on the road.

So, if you're using your phone, even to look at this story, make sure you put it away if you're getting behind the wheel!